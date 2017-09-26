KDOR officer released from hospital

WICHITA. Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been an emotional week for the Holloway family, as they watched their loved one fight for his life. Cortney Holloway is a Kansas Department of Revenue Employee and last week while on the job, he was shot multiple times. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Ricky Wirths, is behind bars and charged with attempted first – degree murder, with a $500,000 bond.

Wirths is accused of walking into a KDOR office in the middle of the day and shooting Cortney multiple times. Tax records indicate Wirths owes nearly $400,000 in unpaid taxes. Holloway is a tax revenue agent for KDOR, which means his job is to ensure that the government gets their money. After multiple attempts to collect Wirths’ debt, Holloway assisted in seizing Wirths property. Within hours, Wirths showed up to Holloway’s job, asked for him by name and fired several shots at him.

“I don’t understand how someone could willingly target another individual,” said Cortney’s wife, Moniqueka. “Not to mention a state employee working, doing what it is that he was called to do.”

Holloway was in the hospital under critical condition for multiple days. Monday, he was released and started recovery at a rehabilitation center. The family tells us that Holloway is able to stand up but walking is still difficult. In an attempt to understand both sides of this story, I reached out to multiple members of the Wirths family to see if anyone wanted to speak on the families behalf. I did get one response stating:

“The information, story, background and all I have been through isn’t anything I’m giving up for free. I’m not making any comments without a court order or being forced to by a judge for good reasons. Your news article isn’t good enough.”

The suspect, Ricky Wirths, will appear in court October 5th. A fund has been started for the Holloway family to assist with medical bills. If you are interested in donating to the recovery fund, you can stop by any Legacy Bank in Wichita or Colwich.