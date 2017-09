WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) updated its school classifications for this year today, while also revealing its football classifications for 2018-2019.

Some of the notable moves include Wichita Northwest moving down to Class 5A, while Maize South makes the move up to Class 5A. Goddard moves down to Class 4A, while Andale and Collegiate move down to Class 3A. For a full list of 2018-2019 football classifications, click on this KSHSAA link.