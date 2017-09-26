Kansas State football prepares for Big 12 opener

Kansas State Athletics Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to K-State’s Big 12 opener against Baylor this Saturday in Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a game that will kick off at 2:30 p.m., and be televised nationally by ESPN2.

Scattered singles and K-State VIP Tailgate Packages remain for the game against the Bears. Reserved seating starts at $35, while the K-State VIP Tailgate Package is $55 and includes a reserved seat, pregame access to the South Goss Tailgate Terrace and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet along with soda, beer and wine up until kickoff. Scattered single tickets are available by clicking here, while fans can purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package by clicking here.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s