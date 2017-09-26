Interview: Carry the Fallen

(KSNW) – Matthew Charboneau from Active Heroes stops by the station to tell us about “Carry the Fallen”, an event aimed to lighten the emotional load veterans carry everyday.
WEBLINK | Carry The Fallen
(KSNW) – Matthew Charboneau from Active Heroes stops by the station to tell us about “Carry the Fallen”, an event aimed to lighten the emotional load veterans carry everyday.
WEBLINK | Carry The Fallen
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement
Advertisement