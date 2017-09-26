Heavy rains bring flooding to Preston, Kan.

PRESTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Steady fall showers caused flooding problems in some drought stricken areas in Kansas on Monday.

The town of Preston, in Pratt County, had some homes and businesses that saw some flooding, due to the rain.

Northeast 100th Avenue, the main road that goes through Preston, had several signs warning drivers of high water on the roadways.

Several dirt roads and side streets also saw water overflowing across them.

While the roads have been a problem, the heavy rain has also affected homes and businesses.

KSN is told at least three homes saw flood waters reach the inside of their homes, as well as, one business in Preston.

Some of those homes and businesses that were affected laid sandbags outside, just as a precaution as the rains continued to come down into the late evening hours.

Bradley Hearn has lived in Preston, on and off, for the last 25 years.

He was out getting a look at all the flooding with his two-year old daughter, Sophia.

Hearn says flooding like this is something he’s rarely seen in his time living here.

“It’s flooded out pretty bad on the north end of the railroad tracks and up there around the co-op area it’s flooded out real bad, it’s under water, I’d say I’ve seen car halfway buried in water, and one of the houses is pretty deep under water,” said Hearn.

Luckily for Hearn, he says his home is up on a hill and wasn’t impacted by the flooding.

Pratt County Emergency Management put out on their Facebook page tonight that the water in Preston has started to recede.

However, they say K-61 highway still has water across it and there are still some homes in the area that could see flooding with anymore rain.

They thanked the Township 6 firefighters and other volunteers from Preston for filling sandbags to be placed at the homes and businesses that were impacted by the rain.