Former Chapman basketball coach sentenced for sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A former Chapman basketball coach has been sentenced to more than five years in prison on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Mark Snider of Abilene, who was sentenced Friday, will be on lifetime supervision after release from prison.

Snider was the basketball and track coach for the Chapman School District. He was arrested last year on five counts of electronic solicitation and five counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child under 16.

KMAN reported Snider was arrested after a three-week investigation. He resigned April 2016.

