Barber County man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for child sex crimes

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Barber County man was sentenced today to more than 19 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

Robert Pruitt pleaded guilty in July to one count of attempted rape, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim and one count of contributing to a child’s misconduct.

A judge sentenced Pruitt to 231 months to be served in the Kansas Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutive to the Jessica’s Law life sentence Pruitt is currently serving.

The crimes were committed in May 2012, before his Jessica’s Law conviction.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

