Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie injures foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State junior forward Markis McDuffie was seen at the school’s State of the American tailgate party on crutches and in a boot.

There is no official injury diagnosis at this time, nor is there any official timetable for McDuffie’s recovery process. According to a school official, McDuffie will have a CT scan on Tuesday to get a better idea of the extent of his injury. McDuffie averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season en route to earning first-team Missouri Valley Conference honors.

