‘The Voice’ returns tonight on KSN

By Published: Updated:

(NBC) – A new season of “The Voice” gets underway tonight, with new coach Jennifer Hudson joining Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

Hudson is not exactly a rookie.

She was the winning coach on Great Britain’s version of the “The Voice” last spring.

“I’m passionate about it, because we’re holding people’s dreams and their destinies in our hands, you know what I mean?” she says.

Hudson should know. Her own stardom began more than a decade ago on “American Idol.”

“The Voice” premieres tonight at 7 p.m. on KSN.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s