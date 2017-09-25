State of The American tailgate party moved inside

By Published:
Wichita State University (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to weather conditions, the State of The American tailgate party will be moved inside to the Aetna Multi-Purpose Facility at Charles Koch Arena. The party gets underway at 5 p.m. tonight.

The tailgate party will feature live music, games and giveaways. Cash prizes will be given to the three student groups with the most attendance at the event. The first 500 people will also receive a commemorative Shocker medallion.

At 6 p.m., the event will move into Koch Arena to celebrate Wichita State joining the American Athletic Conference. Fans will be able to listen to comments from Mike Aresco, Commissioner of The American, and see the unveiling of The American banners.

The Shocker dance team and band will perform live during the festivities and concession stands inside the arena will be open during the event.

