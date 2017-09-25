Standoff ends peacefully in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said officers responded to a domestic violence call at 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of N Brunswick.

Police said a man barricaded himself inside the home and told police he had a weapon.

The tactical team and negotiators responded to the area, where they were able to end the standoff peacefully just before 5 a.m.

Police asked residents near the area to stay inside their homes. Any streets leaded to Brunswick were closed off until the standoff was over.

Wichita police plan to give more information out at the media briefing later this morning.

