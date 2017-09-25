Salina Central vs. Newton leads Game of the Week voting

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With less than two days until the polls close, Salina Central vs. Newton has a healthy lead in the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week voting.

The Mustangs-Railers matchup currently has around 60 percent of the vote, with Mulvane vs. Maize South in second at around 26 percent of the vote and Northwest vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel in third place with around 14 percent of the vote.

To vote for which matchup you want to see featured as the game of the week, head to KSN’s sports page. Polls close on Wednesday at 11 a.m., and we’ll announce the winning matchup on Wednesday’s KSN News at 6!

