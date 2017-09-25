Report: Wheat planting, fall harvest make progress in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The latest government update on Kansas crops shows progress on winter wheat seeding is lagging behind usual for this time of year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 14 percent of the next year’s crop has now been planted. Normally by this time, Kansas growers have seeded 20 percent of their crop. The agency says about 3 percent of the wheat has now emerged.

Corn harvest is also going slower than usual for this late in the season. The agency reports that 29 percent has been cut. That is behind the average of 35 percent.

About 6 percent of both the sorghum and soybean crops in Kansas have also been harvested.

