Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a four-lane highway in north Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was struck Monday morning on U.S. 24. His identity has not been released.

Trooper Jory Custar says it’s not clear why the man was crossing the highway’s westbound lanes toward a median when he was hit.

The man was taken to Stormont-Vail Hospital, where he was declared dead.

