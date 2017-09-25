NBC’s Megyn Kelly says she’s ‘done with politics’ on debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly made her debut as an NBC morning TV host on Monday with the declaration that she’s “kind of done with politics for now.”

The former Fox News Channel anchor was in the thick of it during the 2016 presidential campaign, most notably when then-candidate Donald Trump turned on her following her sharp questioning of him in a debate.

She joked at the beginning of “Megyn Kelly Today” that “we’ll be dissecting the latest tweet from President Trump.”

No, she wouldn’t. Trump was tweeting about football players and the flag Monday morning, but Kelly’s show had an interview with the revived cast of NBC’s “Will & Grace,” a toast from her new “Today” colleagues and a story about a nun fighting violence in Chicago.

“The truth is, I’m kind of done with politics for now,” Kelly said. “You know why, right? We all felt it, it’s everywhere. And it’s just gotten so dark.”

She said she wants viewers “to have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear and maybe a little hope to start your day.”

HBO’s John Oliver had a takedown of Kelly on his show that aired the night before. The show quoted Kelly as saying she hoped her show could be a unifying force and said, “and now a look at the unifying force that is Megyn Kelly.”

It than ran a clip reel of Kelly from Fox News briefly mentioning hot button issues like Black Lives Matter, the New Black Panther Party and whether Santa Claus was white. NBC News had no immediate comment on Oliver’s segment.