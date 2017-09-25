Lightning causes battery tank fire near Lindsborg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rain and storms causing some problems across some parts of Kansas.

Mike Rose from Lindsborg shared a photo of an oil tank battery fire. He says it was hit by lightning just before 2 p.m. Check out the video on YouTube.

By noon today, the town of Preston in Pratt County already had more than 5 inches of rain and there has been more since then. Water has started to creep into three homes north of K-61.

