Kansas woman drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks

By Published: Updated:
(KSN File Photo)

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say kayakers have found a drowning victim in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 50-year-old Amy Miller, of Prairie Village, Kansas. The patrol says the kayakers found her body floating Sunday morning in a cove around the 26-mile marker of the lake’s main channel in Camden County.

No other details were provided in the patrol’s online report, including whether Miller had been reported missing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s