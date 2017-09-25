Kansas woman drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say kayakers have found a drowning victim in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 50-year-old Amy Miller, of Prairie Village, Kansas. The patrol says the kayakers found her body floating Sunday morning in a cove around the 26-mile marker of the lake’s main channel in Camden County.

No other details were provided in the patrol’s online report, including whether Miller had been reported missing.

