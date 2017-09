WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Curtis the Mentalist stops by to tell us about an event happening this weekend to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight.

It’s called Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch and it will be this Saturday, September 30th. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. Curtis will be performing, along with Crazy Heart, barber shop quartet, Mad Mitch and the Availables, Two Brothers Band, dance exhibition by the Warriors Society.