Infant boy found abandoned along interstate in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City police say an infant about 1-month-old is safe after being found abandoned along Interstate 40.

Police say the boy was discovered in a car seat Saturday by a group in a church van that was driving along the interstate.

Police say the baby’s mother has been found and is undergoing a mental evaluation.

No names have been released.

Police say the infant was likely left just minutes before he was found because it was sunny and hot at the time and the child was not sunburned.

The boy is now is state custody.

