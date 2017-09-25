Ex-Kansas lawmaker Mark Hutton joins GOP gubernatorial race

By Published:
Mark Hutton

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Former state lawmaker Mark Hutton has officially entered the race for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor.

Hutton, who founded Hutton Construction in Wichita, said during an announcement Monday that state government under Gov. Sam Brownback is “broken.”

He was expected to enter the race and has been raising money since August.

Hutton was elected to the Kansas House in 2012 and 2014 but didn’t seek a third term. Hutton was one of the first Republicans to publicly oppose Brownback’s zero tax rate for owners of limited liability companies.

Other GOP candidates include Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, former state Sen. Jim Barnett, former state Rep. Ed O’Malley and Prairie Village high school student Tyler Ruzich.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s