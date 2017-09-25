Derby couple stops watching Packers amidst NFL protests

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kneeling was a common site at football games Sunday. Some players didn’t even come out of the locker room for the national anthem. The silent protest is getting mixed reaction from across the country, including right here in Wichita.

After a deep discussion on the NFL protests, a couple in Derby has decided to stop watching their favorite team take the field. They say their reasons hit close to home.

What’s become a favorite past-time for one Green Bay Packers fan is history, for now.

“They’re not going to see my money, I’m not going to go to a game, I’m not going to watch them on TV,” said Terry Griebling of Derby.

Griebling says he has a problem with how the American flag is being used to protest. After a talk with his wife, the couple agreed it should be outside the game.

“I don’t agree with how they’re doing it because I can’t separate the men who defended the flag from the flag and the national anthem,” said Griebling.

They say a big part of why has to do with their two sons, one a police officer and the other a marine. Chris Griebling says they have a tremendous amount of respect for what they do, and the NFL protest insults that.

“My boys go out there every day to protect everybody and to have people criticize what they’re doing or not respect what they’re doing, for a mother, it’s heartbreaking and I won’t stand by, I won’t let this happen,” said Chris Griebling.

The couple says until their favorite team all stands for the anthem, they will be clicking the channel on Packers games.

We reached out to several sports bars to see if the protests were impacting business. They told KSN it was business as usual, but it has become a topic of conversation.