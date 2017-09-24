Scott County man in custody for suspicion of murder

Published:

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One Scott County man is in custody for suspicion of murder.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call around 10:15 p.m. Friday reporting a shooting at a home in a rural part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a 50-year-old man in his pick-up truck on a rural road about half a mile from the crime scene.

The victim of the shooting is a 44-year-old Scott County resident.

Authorities are not releasing names of the victim or the suspect until formal charges are filed.

