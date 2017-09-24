Open Streets ICT closes Douglas for fun event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita thoroughfare took a major break from car traffic Sunday.

Douglas Street from Delano to College Hill was closed off to traffic for several hours as part of the Open Streets ICT event.

The event was hosted by the Wichita Park Foundation and the Wichita Parks and Recreation department.

They said they put it together to promote more walking and biking and also to place a larger emphasis on the arts and culture related activities in a car-free zone. Organizers called it a great excuse to try something new and unusual.

“I saw people playing tennis in the middle of Douglas…when can you do that? Different kinds of tricycles and all kinds of fun stuff…everybody is bringing out their toys,” said Troy Houtman, City of Wichita, Parks and Recreation Department.

Organizers also said they hope to make Open Streets ICT an annual event.

