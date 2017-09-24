Official says at least 6 hurt in Tennessee church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say at least six people were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that at least six to eight people were hurt and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren’t immediately known.

A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still “active” at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

A Nashville police spokesman didn’t immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

