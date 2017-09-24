Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint

By Published:
(KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are searching for a suspect after a local fish restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

According to police, it happened at Fish & More, which is located in the 2000 block of South Oliver. That was just before 7 p.m.

Three employees say an armed suspect came in and demanded money.

After receiving the cash, the suspect ran away.

Officers say a white SUV is believed to be connected to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111

