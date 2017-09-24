Kansas City Chiefs release statement amidst NFL protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement Sunday after multiple NFL athletes, coaches and owners responded to tweets made by President Donald Trump Saturday.

The tweets called for NFL players to be fired if they chose to kneel during the national anthem. 

The Kansas City Chiefs released the following statement on Sunday:

We are blessed in the National Football League to work with an outstanding group of players who, through their thoughtfulness and generosity, are deeply engaged in their communities. I believe in honoring the American flag and supporting all of those whose sacrifices protect the many freedoms we have in this country, including the right to have differences of opinion. Sports have long been a unifying force – especially in challenging times – and hatred and division have no place in our game. As a nation, we face serious challenges, and I believe as Americans, each of us has a responsibility to engage one another with empathy and humility to gain a better understanding of ways we can work together to solve these difficult issues.”

