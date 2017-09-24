Hernandez remains undefeated after Saturday night bout

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nico Hernandez’s third pro fight didn’t go like the first two. He did win, but it was all the uncertainty of who he would be fighting. Hernandez is now 3-0 and that’s really all that matters.

The Wichita North alum took care of Kendrick Latchman, winning in unanimous decision. It wasn’t until the day before the fight where things got confusing.

Hernandez was supposed to fight Basyzbek Baratov but Hernandez was a pound overweight at the weigh-in. Baratov decided not to fight. At the last minute Hernandez fought Latchman, an MMA fighter.

After the fight, Nico described preparing for the last minutes opponent switch.

“It was a little different because I did train for my other fighter and at the last minute they called this fighter in so it was a little different because usually like I said before in the amateurs I would fight every other day not knowing who I would fight,” said But you know since I trained that way for a differnet fighter it was a little awkward.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.