District 1 city council candidates sound off at local forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The November primaries are less than 60 days away and District 1 city council candidates, Brandon Johnson and Mike Kinard are taking every opportunity to engage the community. Both candidates had a busy day Sunday; with speaking engagements, Open Streets ICT and an open community forum where community members had the opportunity to ask questions.

The forum included school board members as well as current Kansas representatives, all hoping to ask the right questions to find out who will best represent district 1. KSN spoke with both Johnson and Kinard prior to the forum to find out why they believe to be the right person for the job.

“I think experience truly matters in this race,” said Kinard. “I’ve worked both at the Wichita school board as the president and have experience there. My opponent has no experience. So, I think experience really matters. I’ll be able to hit the ground running and work for the city right away.”

“My track record speaks for itself,” said Johnson. “When you look at body cameras and the progress on the gang file, the BBQ last year bringing the community together on those issues; even looking at economic development and working with our state Senator, Oletha Faust on the Kansas reinvestment act, I’m invested in the community. So, when you look at that and just compare I think you’ll get the answer from that.”

Voter empowerment was definitely the theme of Sunday’s forum. Some of the key topics discussed were small businesses, revitalizing areas of District 1 and transparency.

USD 259 school board candidates were also a part of the forum. The candidates addressed the forums on issues surrounding family engagement solutions, connecting with students and their various backgrounds as well as methods to effectively navigate parents through the school system.

If you have not registered to vote click the link below to find your registration location.

http://www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections/