Young at Heart: 103-Year-Old strikes chord at Idaho senior center

SILVERTON, Idaho (KHQ) – In today’s fast-paced world, so many of us spend time running from place to place just adding to the noise. Maybe what we really need is to stop and take time to listen to the people who have experienced life a lot longer than we have.

103-year-old Catherine Owen is one of those people we should listen to. She brings joy to the residents at Silver Wood Good Samaritan in Silverton, Idaho. She and her best friend, Ruby Hill, started volunteering there in the 80s. Now, years later, Ruby is a resident at the assisted living and skilled nursing facility.

Catherine still lives in the small home she bought with her husband back in 1946. A piano sits in the living room, a gift from her husband bought on their 30th anniversary. Catherine remembers a truck full of pianos coming from Spokane through her small town. She says she climbed into the truck and played many of them, until she found the one she wanted.

Her husband has passed, but Catherine remembers their times together in that house when she plays that piano.

The 103-year-old admits the Lord must have a plan for her if He’s kept her on earth this long. Many would say its so that she can continue to tell her stories and remind the rest of us that life goes by quickly. Remember to smell the roses, she says, and she reminds us all to be helpers. Perhaps most importantly, she reminds us to treat life gently.

