Wichita man running for 24 hours straight for a cause

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is running and running…for 24 hours straight.

Tony Brown is running in an effort to raise money and bring awareness to Girls on the Run. The nonprofit is dedicated to creating a world where every girl can know and activate her limitless potential.

Brown said he was inspired to run after seeing the impact the program has had on so many girls in the community.

“They deserve a lot of credit,” said Brown. “The girls just continue to grow and make an impact on the community and I think that’s a great cause.”

Brown started running at 6:00 p.m. Friday and he will finish the feat today at 6:00 p.m. If you are interested in donating to the cause, click here. You can also run a lap with Tony to support his cause any time during the 24-hour running period. Tony is running on the track at the Wichita Collegiate School.

