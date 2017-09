JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Johnson County County Sheriff’s Office say a Hutchinson teen was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Kansas City.

According to their press release, deputies say 19-year-old Jean Luc W, Teeter, of Hutchinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say it happened in the area of I-35 at Sunflower Road, just south of the town of Edgerton.

Authorities say no one else was harmed in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.