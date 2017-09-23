Missing middle school student last seen in Salina

By Published: Updated:
Luke Burleson went missing in Salina on September 21. (Photo courtesy KSAL.com)
Luke Burleson went missing in Salina on September 21. (Photo courtesy KSAL.com)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends are searching for a teen who went missing Thursday.

According to our news partners at KSAL.com, 13-year-old Luke Burleson went missing from Salina on Thursday. He was last seen at Lakewood Middle School around 2:30 p.m.

Luke was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an Under Armour t-shirt underneath, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Luke has a twin brother named Nick, who is taller.

Anyone with information on Luke Burleson’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s