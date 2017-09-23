Missing middle school student last seen in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends are searching for a teen who went missing Thursday.

According to our news partners at KSAL.com, 13-year-old Luke Burleson went missing from Salina on Thursday. He was last seen at Lakewood Middle School around 2:30 p.m.

Luke was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an Under Armour t-shirt underneath, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Luke has a twin brother named Nick, who is taller.

Anyone with information on Luke Burleson’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

