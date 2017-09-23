Athletic event at WSU brings cops, firefighters, Shockers and kids together

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 200 young and highly motivated athletes stopped by WSU’s Koch Arena Saturday for the “Shocks, Cops, Fire and Kids” event.

The event was for kids from third to eighth grade and it featured sports activities and workshops with WSU athletes, coaches and Wichita law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Organizers said the event is a great way to help kids get a better understanding of the law enforcement community.

“The usual contact a child has with law enforcement or fire is in a first responder situation,” explained Sgt. Jeff Swanson, Wichita Police Department. “This is where the kids are getting to know who the police are and firemen — in a fun setting — educational setting.”

Children who participated in the event received lunch and a free t-shirt.

