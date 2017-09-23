Athletic event at WSU brings cops, firefighters, Shockers and kids together

By Published: Updated:
Kids participate in the "Shocks, Cops, Fire and Kids" event at Koch Arena Saturday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)
“Shocks, Cops, Fire and Kids” event was held at Koch Arena Saturday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 200 young and highly motivated athletes stopped by WSU’s Koch Arena Saturday for the “Shocks, Cops, Fire and Kids” event.

The event was for kids from third to eighth grade and it featured sports activities and workshops with WSU athletes, coaches and Wichita law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Organizers said the event is a great way to help kids get a better understanding of the law enforcement community.

“The usual contact a child has with law enforcement or fire is in a first responder situation,” explained Sgt. Jeff Swanson, Wichita Police Department. “This is where the kids are getting to know who the police are and firemen — in a fun setting — educational setting.”

Children who participated in the event received lunch and a free t-shirt.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s