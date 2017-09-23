KHP: Motorcyclist involved in two crashes dies after being struck by semi

By Published:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died as a result of two crashes in Russell County on Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, two motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on I-70 when they struck a large commercial vehicle tarp in the roadway, causing them both to crash. The initial crash forced Morris Noftsger, 64, of Kiefer, Oklahoma, into the roadway.

Noftsger was struck by a semi truck just minutes after the initial crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second motorcyclist was also injured in the crash.

The crash happened just before midnight near mile marker 202 on I-70. That’s about four miles east of Dorrance.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

