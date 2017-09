WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Wichitans gathered at the Wichita Eisenhower Airport Saturday to celebrate Kansas Honor Flight 52.

The flight carried two World War II veterans, 13 Korean War veterans, and 18 Vietnam War veterans as well as their guardians.

We will have a full look at the event during our 6:00 p.m. KSN newscast.

