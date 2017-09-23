Historic Chisholm Trail Cattle Drive hits the streets in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a little bit of history running through the streets Saturday for the final leg of the Chisholm Trail Cattle Drive.

The historic event was a recreation of the original Chisholm Trail Cattle Drive which started in the 1860’s. But today, cattle were on the move, literally in the streets.

The cattle drive began in Oklahoma and pays homage to the trail which was used all throughout the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. For those who participated in the recreation, it was a way to step back in time.

“Oh because it gives us a chance to go back in time and see some of the things that happened,” explained Red Steagall.

Steagall is a cowboy who is also a singer, songwriter and poet.

“Course we don’t know what motivated those people to stay on the trail all that time, and live through those hardships, we don’t have to imagine it because we don’t have to do it, but it was a way of life for the family.”

Steagall will perform with his band later in the evening as part of the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail Cattle Drive.

