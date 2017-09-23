Hernandez is ‘feeling ready’ for Saturday night boxing match

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The day has finally arrived. Wichita’s Nico Hernandez is just a few hours away from trying to make it 3-3 to start off his professional boxing career.

Doors opened at Hartman Arena at 6:00 in preparation for a fight the Wichita boxing community has been waiting for. In a recent turn of events, Hernandez’s opponent changed. He will now face off with MMA fighter Kendrick “The Uprising” Latchman.

Latchman will be facing off with Nico this evening in a fight that has seen not just two, but three opponent changes.

