Driver pulls kids from burning bus

(Photo courtesy KSHB News)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A quick-thinking bus driver is being called a hero after saving elementary students from a school bus that caught fire Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City.

Video shows flames erupting from the engine consume the entire vehicle in a matter of seconds.

“You could see the smoke and fire getting inside the cab of the bus,” said James Davis.

Davis pulled up as the bus driver was evacuating students from the bus.

“He had backpacks in his arms and he was just like getting the kids off the bus really fast,” he said. “He did really well getting them kids off the bus.”

