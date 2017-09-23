Blood drive held in memory of toddler electrocuted at carnival

15-month-old Pressley Bartonek passed away in May after being electrocuted at a Wichita carnival. (Photo courtesy Bartonek Family)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A blood drive is being held today to honor the life of a toddler who was electrocuted at a carnival in Wichita this spring.

People showed up Saturday to give the gift of life in memory of 15-month-old Pressley Bartonek, the girl that was killed at a west Wichita carnival in May.

Family members said it’s important for some good to come out of the loss.

“Today is all about letting people know Pressley, who she is, what she went through, and to focus on something good and leave the negative behind,” said Mary Ellen Babcock, Pressley’s grandma.

The blood drive will continue until 9:00 this evening at the Textron Aviation Employees Club in southwest Wichita.

