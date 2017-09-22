Wichita woman pleads guilty to three robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Wichita woman pleaded guilty Friday to robbing three local businesses.

Christina A. Messerschmidt appeared in federal court in Wichita to enter her plea. She admitted to the following robberies.

June 14, 2017: Kwik Shop at 2809 E. Douglas in Wichita. She threatened store employees with a knife and took money from the register.

June 13, 2017: Patricia’s, 6143 W. Kellogg in Wichita. She threatened to strangle an employee and took money from the register.

Dec. 16, 2016: Intrust Bank at 1544 S. Webb. She gave a teller a note saying, “Give me $1,000 or I will shoot you.” She was arrested after a standoff with police at an apartment near the bank.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 13. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of seven years in federal prison.

