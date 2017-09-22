Wichita woman pleads guilty to three robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Wichita woman pleaded guilty Friday to robbing three local businesses.

Christina A. Messerschmidt appeared in federal court in Wichita to enter her plea. She admitted to the following robberies.

  • June 14, 2017: Kwik Shop at 2809 E. Douglas in Wichita. She threatened store employees with a knife and took money from the register.
  • June 13, 2017: Patricia’s, 6143 W. Kellogg in Wichita. She threatened to strangle an employee and took money from the register.
  • Dec. 16, 2016: Intrust Bank at 1544 S. Webb. She gave a teller a note saying, “Give me $1,000 or I will shoot you.” She was arrested after a standoff with police at an apartment near the bank.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 13. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of seven years in federal prison.

