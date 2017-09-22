One man shot in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in the 4500 block of East Bayley. It happened near Lincoln and Oliver around 1 a.m.

When police arrived to the home, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

A woman was arrested. Two children in the home were taken into protective custody. The investigation into the shooting is still taking place.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.