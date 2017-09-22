One dead in Reno County crash

By Published: Updated:

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department along with the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident. It happened at Haven Road and Highway 50 just before 2 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSN one person has died. The accident involved a commercial vehicle and another vehicle.

KSN is waiting to learn more from authorities about the accident. Look for the latest update on KSN and KSN.com.

