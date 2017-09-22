One dead in Reno County crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department along with the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident. It happened at Haven Road and Highway 50 just before 2 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSN one person has died. The accident involved a commercial vehicle and another vehicle.

KSN is waiting to learn more from authorities about the accident. Look for the latest update on KSN and KSN.com.

Have been allowed to move closer, KHP says they will brief me momentarily on what happened out here pic.twitter.com/j7j2upOvEw — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) September 22, 2017

Reno County Sheriffs Office keeping me about a mile from the crash scene here at Haven Rd and Hwy 50 pic.twitter.com/0c3DH6r0OU — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) September 22, 2017

