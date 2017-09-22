Missouri couple who redid proposal on TV found ring before

Related Coverage Engagement ring falls through bridge during proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri couple who received an engagement ring on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after dropping theirs into a pond says the original ring had been found days before the show.

The Kansas City Star reports that Seth Dixon dropped the ring into a pond in Kansas City while proposing to his girlfriend Ruth Salas on Sept. 9. The couple went to Los Angeles under the pretense of being interviewed by “20/20,” but Kimmel surprised them Tuesday with the opportunity to re-do the proposal with a ring provided by the show.

The original ring was found Sept. 16 by Michael Long, who the couple didn’t know. Dixon and Salas found out about two days later.

Dixon says Kimmel’s staff was aware the ring had been found when they appeared on the show.

