Missouri couple who redid proposal on TV found ring before

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri couple who received an engagement ring on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after dropping theirs into a pond says the original ring had been found days before the show.

The Kansas City Star reports that Seth Dixon dropped the ring into a pond in Kansas City while proposing to his girlfriend Ruth Salas on Sept. 9. The couple went to Los Angeles under the pretense of being interviewed by “20/20,” but Kimmel surprised them Tuesday with the opportunity to re-do the proposal with a ring provided by the show.

The original ring was found Sept. 16 by Michael Long, who the couple didn’t know. Dixon and Salas found out about two days later.

Dixon says Kimmel’s staff was aware the ring had been found when they appeared on the show.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s