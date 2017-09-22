Middle school student brings gun on bus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Stucky Middle School student will face disciplinary action after bringing a gun in his backpack and showing it to students on the bus Monday.

According to News and Media Relations Manager for Wichita Public Schools, Susan Arensman, no threats were made against any students or staff and there was no intention to harm anyone.

Arensman wanted to remind students that when they see or hear about something that doesn’t belong at school, they should tell staff immediately.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.