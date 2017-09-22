Middle school student brings gun on bus

By and Published:
(Media General photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Stucky Middle School student will face disciplinary action after bringing a gun in his backpack and showing it to students on the bus Monday.

According to News and Media Relations Manager for Wichita Public Schools, Susan Arensman, no threats were made against any students or staff and there was no intention to harm anyone.

Arensman wanted to remind students that when they see or hear about something that doesn’t belong at school, they should tell staff immediately.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s