Long shifts for corrections officers at El Dorado prison to continue

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado Correctional Facility is still considered under a state of emergency and 12-hour shifts will continue to be enforced for employees.

According to a letter sent to the Kansas Organization of State Employees (KOSE) by KDOC Secretary Joe Norwood, the longer hours will be in place for another 90-day period.

In the letter, Norwood cited the KOSE Supplemental Agreement for Bargaining Unit 6, Article 6, Section 7: “In the event of an officially declared emergency, the employer may direct employees to work up to 18 consecutive hours. At the end of the 18-hour period, the employer shall provide a means for the employee to rest at least six consecutive hours.”

Norwood said the KDOC is working hard to hire and train staff to meet facility needs.

