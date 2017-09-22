Long shifts for corrections officers at El Dorado prison to continue

By Published:
El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado Correctional Facility is still considered under a state of emergency and 12-hour shifts will continue to be enforced for employees.

According to a letter sent to the Kansas Organization of State Employees (KOSE) by KDOC Secretary Joe Norwood, the longer hours will be in place for another 90-day period.

In the letter, Norwood cited the KOSE Supplemental Agreement for Bargaining Unit 6, Article 6, Section 7: “In the event of an officially declared emergency, the employer may direct employees to work up to 18 consecutive hours. At the end of the 18-hour period, the employer shall provide a means for the employee to rest at least six consecutive hours.”

Norwood said the KDOC is working hard to hire and train staff to meet facility needs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s