Lawrence police investigate shooting death of 1-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lawrence police are investigating the shooting death of a 1-year-old child.

Police were called to the home in northern Lawrence Friday morning in the 600 block of N. Michigan. Efforts to save the child were unsuccessful.

Despite life saving measure attempted by first responders, the child was declared dead.

Police said in a news release that investigators are not looking for any suspects and the public is not in danger.

No further details about the death have been released.

