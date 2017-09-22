KSN Exclusive: Kirk Lippold, retired Commander of USS Cole, talks North Korea tensions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The situation between North Korea and the United States is getting even more heated.

Today, KSN’s Darren Dedo sat down for an exclusive interview with Kirk Lippold, retired Commander of the USS Cole, who was at the helm when the ship was hit by terrorists in 2000. The attack killed 17 United States sailors.

THE FULL, EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW CAN BE FOUND IN THE VIDEO ABOVE:

With tensions growing in North Korea, questions surround Kim Jong Un’s threat of the potential test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean and if that could be considered an act of war against America.

“So, doing that in effect could be an act of war,” said Lippold. “You could affect aircraft flying in the air, you may affect shipping, you may affect safety of life and in doing so he would not only be demonstrating he has the capability of doing it, but in fact, that’s an offensive use which is exactly why this threat should worry Americans.”

Lippold went on to explain the current tensions with North Korea are a first of its kind for the United States.

“Right now in today. the fact that Americans have to worry about the first country ever to offensively threaten the United States with the use of nuclear weapons is why it’s of concern,” said Lippold. “Even in the worst days of the Soviet Union, whether it was the Cuban Missile Crisis or others, we were never threatened with the offensive use of nuclear weapons. North Korea is doing that. It’s a fundamental shift and don’t forget, everything going on in North Korea is going to have a ripple effect all the way over to Iran.”

