Korean students react to increasing tension from North Korea

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As President Trump and Kim Jong-un trade words and North Korea amps up their nuclear weapon development, many Americans are living with fear.

That’s not the case for two students at Wichita State University, both originally from South Korea.

“I think the threat has been present ever since I was young or even before I was born. It’s been consistent, I just think it’s been fired up a lot more recently,” said Seulki Lee, a WSU student with a teaching degree.

Lee is from Goesan, South Korea and her family still lives there. She said they don’t talk politics but she knows her family does not fret.

“With North Korea’s leader, he’s very unpredictable,” Lee added.

