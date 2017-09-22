Kansas Board of Regents orders DCCC to pay back over $8,000 of misused funds

By Published:
Dodge City Community College campus (Photo courtesy KSN News)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Funds from a federal grant were found to be misused following an investigation into Dodge City Community College that was conducted by the Kansas Board of Regents earlier this year.

The investigation found that the grant funds were misused on several Colorado trips taken by faculty, staff and students.

According to information released by Dodge City Community College, over $8,000 were spent on expenses from grant funds that were not eligible to pay for them. Faculty, staff and student members traveled to Colorado six times from 2009 to 2015 for a mountain rescue course. Expenses were paid through the Carl Perkins grant, a federal grant. Funds from this grant were misused during four of those six trips.

According to the release, college officials are reviewing additional expenses incurred on the trips which were paid from other college funds in violation of college policies, procedures and/or administrative signature approval.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s