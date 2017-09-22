Kansas Board of Regents orders DCCC to pay back over $8,000 of misused funds

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Funds from a federal grant were found to be misused following an investigation into Dodge City Community College that was conducted by the Kansas Board of Regents earlier this year.

The investigation found that the grant funds were misused on several Colorado trips taken by faculty, staff and students.

According to information released by Dodge City Community College, over $8,000 were spent on expenses from grant funds that were not eligible to pay for them. Faculty, staff and student members traveled to Colorado six times from 2009 to 2015 for a mountain rescue course. Expenses were paid through the Carl Perkins grant, a federal grant. Funds from this grant were misused during four of those six trips.

According to the release, college officials are reviewing additional expenses incurred on the trips which were paid from other college funds in violation of college policies, procedures and/or administrative signature approval.

