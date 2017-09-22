Kansas Board of Regents lists conflicts of interest

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Board of Regents has voted to accept staff recommendations that members excuse or monitor themselves when engaging in potential conflicts of interest.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports four board members on Thursday acknowledged their significant financial ties to higher education institutions, necessitating recusals to avoid a conflict of interest.

Julene Miller is part of the board’s general counsel. Miller says individuals with conflicts of interest will abstain from voting and from participating in discussion regarding particular areas where they have conflict.

She says the exception would be if the board determines the member with a conflict could provide information unobtainable from other sources.

Board member Shane Bangerter says the board policy seems thorough and fair. Bangerter owns a law firm that provided legal services to Dodge City Community College.

